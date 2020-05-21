In March, before the VR title’s second delay, a PSN listing suggested a demo would soon launch for Marvel’s Iron Man VR. It’s likely those plans were altered due to the aforementioned delay. Yet, new evidence has surfaced that indicates a demo remains on the cards. The presumably free trial could launch sometime soon, too.

Yesterday, Gematsu spotted an update, Version 1.02, had gone live for the still unannounced Marvel’s Iron Man VR demo. Evidence of the update appears in the PlayStation Network’s backend, and has been relayed courtesy of ps4patches.com. There are four listings in total represented on the website, each dedicated to specific territories–the United States, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

Gematsu shared word of its findings in the following Twitter post:

Speaking of PSN updates, the Marvel’s Iron Man VR demo should be dropping pretty soon since the version 1.02 update for said demo went live earlier todayhttps://t.co/0FackH8nnEhttps://t.co/61oktyQiW4https://t.co/15pYYEnO2Zhttps://t.co/XtaG8WquxN pic.twitter.com/gL3ACbqMgv — Gematsu (@gematsucom) May 20, 2020

Again, as of writing, there are no concrete details on when the demo for Marvel’s Iron Man VR will roll out. Given the game’s forthcoming release date, it could be soon. Although, some VR adventures have been known to receive free trials post-launch; Polyarc Games’ Moss serves as one example.

Several weeks ago, Sony pushed Marvel’s Iron Man VR out of its May 2020 release, along with The Last of Us Part II. While Naughty Dog’s latest is now slated to hit stores in late June, Iron Man VR will launch a little later in the summer on July 3rd.

[Source: PS4Patches via Gematsu on Twitter]