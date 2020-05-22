BioShock Remastered and BioShock 2 Remastered trophies recently popped up on PSNProfiles.com. The trophies only cover those connected to the franchise’s first and second entries, as well as their respective the DLC offerings. While they are indeed the same trophies as those attached to both the originals and 2016’s BioShock: The Collection, this Remastered release seems in no way related to those packagings, making this all especially strange. Might 2K Games be prepping to release another BioShock remaster for current-gen hardware? Possibly so.

Both remasters appear on PSNProfiles’ front page. Check it out in the screenshot below. (Note: The listings show that none of these trophies have been earned and that no one owns these two titles):

BioShock Remastered will hit Nintendo Switch next week. However, there’s presently no word on this same iteration rolling out on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The listings on PSNProfiles feature no further indication as to what’s going on, either. And without concrete details from 2K any speculation would be just that.

2K has been rather remaster-friendly of late. Just this week the publisher dropped Mafia: Trilogy, which includes Definitive Editions for Mafia II and Mafia III. A full remake for the original Mafia will roll out later this summer on August 28th to complete the trilogy’s collection. But why BioShock would require similar treatment just a handful of years after its own remastered collection is anyone’s guess.

BioShock: The Collection launched late in 2016, featuring all three entries of the iconic series and their respective DLC releases. Extra rereleases or not, there is indeed more BioShock on the horizon. Late last year, 2K announced the opening of Cloud Chamber, a new studio that’s currently hard at work on a fresh BioShock adventure.

