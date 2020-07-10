This summer is proving both busy and exciting for Guerrilla Games. Just last month the studio unveiled Horizon Zero Dawn’s much-anticipated sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. Next month, the franchise’s first entry will launch on PC. But Guerrilla and Sony have something else in the works, too–a new merchandise brand. Dubbed Horizon Raw Materials, the merchandise will consist of apparel, comics, music, and tabletop games.

Insert Coin is responsible for the brand’s apparel. The first run of apparel in the Horizon Raw Materials line includes the Aloy 2.0: Cord Sherpa Jacket for $95 USD, Focus: Beanie and Pin set for $32 USD, and the Tremortusk: Striped Short Sleeve Tee priced at $27 USD. Each piece of clothing is available to preorder now via Insert Coin’s website. The products will begin shipping to Australia, Canada, Europe (excluding Russia), New Zealand, and the US in mid-August.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game also falls under the Horizon Raw Materials umbrella. Within just hours of its Kickstarter going live, the $200,000 funding goal was met. Now the project is nearing completion, set to roll out later this year in November. Developer Steamforged Games plans to release extra expansion packs in July 2021. Priced at $360 USD, the base game is currently available to preorder until July 16, 2020 at 4:00pm PST.

Titan Comics’ Horizon Zero Dawn comic series is a part of the brand, as well. The series takes place after the original game’s events and follows the Carja hunter known as Talanah. Fans can pick up a special issue during Free Comic Book Day on July 22nd. Issue #1 launches early next month on August 5th.

Finally, music releases are on the cards. Horizon Zero Dawn’s previously sold out 4-disc vinyl soundtrack will soon return to stock in a limited 500 quantities. Preorders are already open for the vinyl box set, which costs $62 USD. In addition, the song featured in Forbidden West’s reveal trailer–“Promise of the West”– is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Horizon Forbidden West will take Aloy westward on the PS5 in 2021.

