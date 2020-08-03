At this point crossovers between Marvel and Fortnite are old hat, but that doesn’t mean you should turn down the opportunity to get some free in-game items simply for playing a video game. To celebrate–or maybe in conjunction with–the release of the beta test for Square Enix’s upcoming action game Marvel’s Avengers players can get two unique in-game items within Fortnite by completing content within the beta itself and linking some accounts together. Those brave enough to succeed will be rewarded with some big ole hands for which to use in lieu of a pickax in Fortnite. I guess someone finally found a use for all of those leftover Hulk Hands toys, huh?

Hulk Smash Unleash the power of the Incredible Hulk with the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style when you complete the HARM challenges in the @PlayAvengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Get all of the details here: https://t.co/jgZJFHIoeU pic.twitter.com/Lq3OySJvBl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

That’s right, two styles of Pickaxe all for hopping into the Marvel’s Avengers beta of your console choice and clearing what the instructions call “HARM challenges.” These danger room challenges can be done with AI or friends in order to clear but must beat all three available to get your Fortnite loot, along with linking your Epic and Square Enix accounts. If you’re a bit blurry on when those beta periods are, take a look and refresh thine memory:

August 7-9: PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Beta – Marvel’s Avengers PlayStation 4 pre-order players only

August 14-16: PlayStation 4 Open Beta Xbox One Pre-Order Beta – Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One pre-order players only

August 21-23: Open Beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Important to note that if you miss the chance to get these hands then have no fear, both will appear on the item shop at a future date and time, according to the Fortnite folks. The final Marvel’s Avengers Beta ends on August 23, so be sure to get out there and get for free now what you might have to pay actual cash for later. It was also reported today that the PlayStation versions of Marvel’s Avengers will get Spider-Man exclusively as a playable character with story content sometime early next year.