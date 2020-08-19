Ubisoft has rolled out random Prince of Persia-related content a couple of times this year. Unfortunately for fans of the long-abandoned franchise, none of it revolved around a new console or PC release. However, a Guatemalan retailer listing seems to suggest the tide may be turning. A Prince of Persia Remake listing recently surfaced on Maximizamos Tu Vida, a chain of technology stores in Guatemala.

Twitter user Ken Xyro spotted the listing, then shared his findings on Twitter. Naturally, the post found its way on ResetEra. According to Maximizamos Tu Vida’s online storefront, the remake will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2020.

Hey psss… Prince of Persia REMAKE listings have appeared online. For now the game is listed for Nintendo Switch and PS4 with an estimate release date of November 2020. • https://t.co/9EyyVmZ13K pic.twitter.com/Q9lGARf4Hl — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) August 19, 2020

Apart from the Guatemalan store listings, there’s nothing else to suggest the remake is real. As of writing, Ubisoft hasn’t so much as teased that Prince of Persia will return in any significant capacity. But perhaps the aforementioned random bits of content were teases in and of themselves.

In March, For Honor ran a Prince of Persia limited-time event. Not too long thereafter, rumblings about a new Prince of Persia Twitter account added fuel to the fire. The most recent bit of news before today revolved around a VR escape room, titled Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time. Taking all of this into consideration, it’s safe to say the franchise hasn’t had this much buzz going for it in several years. Who knows, maybe Ubisoft truly does have a big surprise up its sleeve? If so, it’s possible such news will emerge during September’s Ubisoft Forward.

As always, fans should take the listings and speculation with a grain of salt. Even if Prince of Persia news is on the horizon, who’s to say the Prince won’t simply show up in Rainbow Six Siege, some Netflix anime series, or both?

[Source: Max.com via Ken Xyro on Twitter, ResetEra]