Earlier this week, a ratings listing in Taiwan went live online, suggesting Ubisoft’s Gods & Monsters had undergone a name change. According to the listing in question, the adventure from Ubisoft Quebec now goes by the title of Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Fenyx being the main character’s name. In the days since then, the publisher has confirmed the reworked title.

This update comes courtesy of a recent Ubisoft blog post, wherein the company outlines its plans for the next Ubisoft Forward. The post notes that said plans include news regarding Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and “Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters.”

Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Cote teased the title change a couple of months ago, following a gameplay leak via Google Stadia. Speaking with Kotaku, Cote divulged that Ubisoft Quebec’s vision for the project had “evolved in surprising ways.” The producer also revealed the character designs, features, and overall tone were receiving a makeover, which the team would showcase later in the summer. Obviously, that showcase is nigh.

Ubisoft Quebec unveiled its latest venture during E3 2019. At the time, a release date of February 2020 for the PS4, Google Stadia, PC, Switch, and Xbox One was attached to the project. However, this launch, and that of other Ubisoft games, received an indefinite delay following shortcomings with The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Such a decision evidently led to a massive overhaul for the game previously known as Gods & Monsters. We’ll see just how much things have changed in a few days.

The second Ubisoft Forward digital event will go live on September 10th at 12:00pm PST. Ubisoft intends to host a pre-show an hour beforehand at 11:00am PST.

[Source: Ubisoft via GamingBolt]