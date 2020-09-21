All PlayStation 5 Games and Release Dates – PlayStation LifeStyle

As the PlayStation 5 console release draws closer, we here at PlayStation LifeStyle have compiled a list of games currently planned for the PS5. Please note that all of this information is subject to change and we will do our best to keep it as up to date as possible.

Sony has confirmed 99% of PS4 games to be compatible with the PS5 through backwards compatibility. The list below represents PS5 games getting either full new releases or specific PS5 updates and optimizations for the next-gen versions. We have not listed any PS4 games that will simply be playable via backwards compatibility. Release dates below are for the full PS5 versions/optimizations of each game, regardless of initial release date on PS4.

means it is exclusive to PlayStation or has exclusive content Console exclusive denotes that the game will also be on PC/Mac via Steam or EGS. Exclusive content means there is PlayStation exclusive content available.

means it is exclusive to PlayStation or has exclusive content means that the game is also available to play on PS4 as well as PS5

PlayStation 5 Games List

Aragami 2 – Early 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Nov 12, 2020

Astro’s Playroom – Nov 12, 2020

Balan Wonderworld – March 26, 2021

Black Legend – TBA

Braid Anniversary Edition – Early 2021

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – 2020

Bugsnax – Holiday 2020 (console exclusive)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13

Call of Duty: Warzone – Launch

Chivalry 2 – TBA

Chorus – 2021

Control: Ultimate Edition – Holiday 2020 digital/Early 2021 physical

Cris Tales – Nov 17, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 – 2021

Dead by Daylight – Holiday 2020

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Nov 12, 2020

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Nov 12, 2020

DEATHLOOP – Q2 2021 (console exclusive)

Demon’s Souls – Nov 12, 2020

Destruction AllStars – Nov 12, 2020

Dirt 5 – TBA

DOOM Eternal – TBA

Far Cry 6 – Feb 18, 2021

Final Fantasy XVI – TBA (timed console exclusive)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – TBA

Foreclosed – 2021

Fortnite – Launch

GhostWire: Tokyo – 2021 (console exclusive)

God of War Ragnarok (title pending) – 2021

Godfall – Holiday 2020 (console exclusive)

Goodbye Volcano High – 2021 (console exclusive)

Gotham Knights – 2021

Gran Turismo 7 – TBA

GRAVEN – 2021

GTA V/GTA Online – 2021

Guilty Gear Strive – 2021 (console exclusive)

Haven – 2020

Heavenly Bodies – 2021 (console exclusive)

Hitman 3 – Jan 2021

Hogwarts Legacy – 2021

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – 2021

Horizon Forbidden West – 2021

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Dec 3, 2020

In Sound Mind – 2021

JETT: The Far Shore – 2021 (console exclusive)

Just Dance 2021 – Nov 12, 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 2021 (console exclusive)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Spring 2021

Little Devil Inside – TBA (timed console exclusive)

Little Nightmares II – 2021

Maquette – 2020 (console exclusive)

Marvel’s Avengers – Launch (exclusive content)

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Nov 12, 2020/Nov 19, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Nov 12, 2020/Nov 19, 2020

MicroMan – 2021

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – TBA

NBA 2K21 – Launch

Nour: Play With Your Food – TBA (console exclusive)

Observer: System Redux – Nov 12, 2020

Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBA (console exclusive)

Outriders – Dec 2020

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – 2020

Override 2: Super Mech League – December 1, 2020

Party Crasher Simulator – July 1, 2021

Pragmata – 2022

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake – Jan 21, 2021

Project Athia (working title) – TBA (console exclusive)

PsyHotel Simulator – 2021

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – TBA

Quantum Error – TBA

Rainbox Six Siege – Launch window

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Launch window

Recompile – 2020

Resident Evil Village – 2021

Returnal – TBA

Ride 4 – Jan 2021

Riders Republic – Feb 25, 2021

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Nov 12, 2020

Scarlet Nexus – TBA

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 2021

Solar Ash – 2021 (console exclusive)

Stray – 2021 (console exclusive)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 2022

Temtem – Jan 2021

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2021

The Pathless – 2020 (console exclusive)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – TBA

Tribes of Midgard – 2021 (console exclusive)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – 2021

Unknown 9: Awakening – 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 – 2021

Watch Dogs: Legion – TBA

Worms Rumble – TBA (console exclusive)

The PlayStation 5 console releases on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia and South Korea and November 19 in the rest of the world, except China. The disc-based PS5 is $499, while the all-digital edition retails for $399.

If you see any errors or omissions in the above list, please let us know in the comments below or by emailing [email protected] so that we can keep this list updated.