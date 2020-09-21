All PlayStation 5 Games and Release Dates – PlayStation LifeStyle

As the PlayStation 5 console release draws closer, we here at PlayStation LifeStyle have compiled a list of games currently planned for the PS5. Please note that all of this information is subject to change and we will do our best to keep it as up to date as possible.
Sony has confirmed 99% of PS4 games to be compatible with the PS5 through backwards compatibility. The list below represents PS5 games getting either full new releases or specific PS5 updates and optimizations for the next-gen versions. We have not listed any PS4 games that will simply be playable via backwards compatibility. Release dates below are for the full PS5 versions/optimizations of each game, regardless of initial release date on PS4.
- means it is exclusive to PlayStation or has exclusive content
- Console exclusive denotes that the game will also be on PC/Mac via Steam or EGS.
- Exclusive content means there is PlayStation exclusive content available.
- means that the game is also available to play on PS4 as well as PS5
PlayStation 5 Games List
Aragami 2 – Early 2021
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Nov 12, 2020
Astro’s Playroom – Nov 12, 2020
Balan Wonderworld – March 26, 2021
Black Legend – TBA
Braid Anniversary Edition – Early 2021
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – 2020
Bugsnax – Holiday 2020 (console exclusive)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13
Call of Duty: Warzone – Launch
Chivalry 2 – TBA
Chorus – 2021
Control: Ultimate Edition – Holiday 2020 digital/Early 2021 physical
Cris Tales – Nov 17, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 – 2021
Dead by Daylight – Holiday 2020
Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Nov 12, 2020
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Nov 12, 2020
DEATHLOOP – Q2 2021 (console exclusive)
Demon’s Souls – Nov 12, 2020
Destruction AllStars – Nov 12, 2020
Dirt 5 – TBA
DOOM Eternal – TBA
Far Cry 6 – Feb 18, 2021
Final Fantasy XVI – TBA (timed console exclusive)
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – TBA
Foreclosed – 2021
Fortnite – Launch
GhostWire: Tokyo – 2021 (console exclusive)
God of War Ragnarok (title pending) – 2021
Godfall – Holiday 2020 (console exclusive)
Goodbye Volcano High – 2021 (console exclusive)
Gotham Knights – 2021
Gran Turismo 7 – TBA
GRAVEN – 2021
GTA V/GTA Online – 2021
Guilty Gear Strive – 2021 (console exclusive)
Haven – 2020
Heavenly Bodies – 2021 (console exclusive)
Hitman 3 – Jan 2021
Hogwarts Legacy – 2021
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – 2021
Horizon Forbidden West – 2021
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Dec 3, 2020
In Sound Mind – 2021
JETT: The Far Shore – 2021 (console exclusive)
Just Dance 2021 – Nov 12, 2020
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 2021 (console exclusive)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Spring 2021
Little Devil Inside – TBA (timed console exclusive)
Little Nightmares II – 2021
Maquette – 2020 (console exclusive)
Marvel’s Avengers – Launch (exclusive content)
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Nov 12, 2020/Nov 19, 2020
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Nov 12, 2020/Nov 19, 2020
MicroMan – 2021
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – TBA
NBA 2K21 – Launch
Nour: Play With Your Food – TBA (console exclusive)
Observer: System Redux – Nov 12, 2020
Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBA (console exclusive)
Outriders – Dec 2020
Overcooked: All You Can Eat – 2020
Override 2: Super Mech League – December 1, 2020
Party Crasher Simulator – July 1, 2021
Pragmata – 2022
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake – Jan 21, 2021
Project Athia (working title) – TBA (console exclusive)
PsyHotel Simulator – 2021
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – TBA
Quantum Error – TBA
Rainbox Six Siege – Launch window
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Launch window
Recompile – 2020
Resident Evil Village – 2021
Returnal – TBA
Ride 4 – Jan 2021
Riders Republic – Feb 25, 2021
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Nov 12, 2020
Scarlet Nexus – TBA
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 2021
Solar Ash – 2021 (console exclusive)
Stray – 2021 (console exclusive)
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – 2022
Temtem – Jan 2021
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2021
The Pathless – 2020 (console exclusive)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – TBA
Tribes of Midgard – 2021 (console exclusive)
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 – 2021
Unknown 9: Awakening – 2021
Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 – 2021
Watch Dogs: Legion – TBA
Worms Rumble – TBA (console exclusive)
The PlayStation 5 console releases on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia and South Korea and November 19 in the rest of the world, except China. The disc-based PS5 is $499, while the all-digital edition retails for $399.
If you see any errors or omissions in the above list, please let us know in the comments below or by emailing [email protected] so that we can keep this list updated.