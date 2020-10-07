Earlier this week, NetherRealm Creative Director and Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon teased that Mortal Kombat 11-related news will drop this week. Yesterday, Boon unleashed yet another tease, complete with a quick video and a date for the upcoming announcement. Fans can find out what’s next for MK11 tomorrow, October 8th, at 8:00am CST.

Boon’s latest hint came via seven-second clip of an unseen assailant chasing a Tarkatan through the woods. Check out the video in the tweet linked below:

Many fans are speculating the forthcoming news will involve the reveal of a new DLC character, perhaps even Kombat Pack 2. A quick look through the replies to Boon’s tweet shows that Rambo is among the most popular guesses. Whether or not such a character reveal is in store remains to be seen. At least we’ll know for sure in less than 24 hours, though.

Mortal Kombat 11 launched in spring 2019 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Since then, NetherRealm has supported the title with free and paid content updates. The paid content came in the form of a Kombat Pack, which features six playable characters: Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, Joker, and Spawn. Earlier in the year, NetherRealm released the MK11: Aftermath story DLC. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection launched a few months ago, too, packing in the main game and all of the post-launch content.

[Source: Ed Boon on Twitter]