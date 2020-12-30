As a new category for 2020, we wanted to give a focus to accessibility options in games and how developers are focusing on allowing more people to enjoy their games than ever before. This category is for the games that go above and beyond with accessibility options, implementing features that may seem incredibly niche, but can make a world of difference for even just a few people who need that bit of attention in order to play a game. Here are our nominations for Best Accessibility Options in 2020.

Best Accessibility Options 2020 Winner

The Last of Us Part II

Read about the accessibility options.

Setting the stage for in-depth conversations about accessibility earlier this year, Naughty Dog went all out on including an entire suite of accessibility options for players of all types. The Last of Us Part II’s impressive options include various modes and features to help those who are blind, deaf, and more, all integrated perfectly into the experience in a way that fits thematically and doesn’t feel like it takes away from the game that The Last of Us Part II is. The amazing work that was done here has caught a lot of attention and will fundamentally change the industry as more developers think about how accessible their games are to all players, not just the majority subset.

Reader’s Choice Winner

The Last of Us Part II

You agreed with us that The Last of Us Part II’s suite of accessibility options was something special, enabling minute control of a number of aspects of the game to make the experience accessible to anyone. Not only did Naughty Dog take the time and energy to implement these features, but they touted them heavily to bring attention and awareness to accessibility in games.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.