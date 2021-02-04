Fans of Blizzard’s two most hotly anticipated titles will have to wait just a little bit longer to get their hands on the upcoming games. Comments made during the Activision Blizzard earnings call reveal that both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 aren’t launching this year, not coming until 2022 at the earliest. Activision Blizzard stopped short of giving any additional release window details for either title.

This was confirmed by Activision Blizzard CFO Dennis Durkin, who said he expects new Blizzard titles to release in 2022. Blizzard has never been cagey about just how far off Overwatch 2 is. The game was revealed at BlizzCon 2019 with a unique model that will tie it into the multiplayer from the first game, blending the two communities. The developer hasn’t provided any large updates about the sequel since, but did promise news to come at BlizzCon Online taking place later this month. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like that news portends a release date anytime soon.

“We still have a ways to go, just to manage expectations, but we’re working extremely hard,” Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan said back in December. “We want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the upcoming sequel.” Blizzard released the last Overwatch hero in early 2020, and though it continues to run seasonal events and release new maps, the game is mostly in a holding pattern while the team works on the sequel. No additional characters are planned before Overwatch 2 releases.

Likewise with Diablo 4, revealed at the same BlizzCon 2019 event, there have been very few updates from Blizzard on the title. While we may get additional information at BlizzCon Online this month, it’s also not set to release this year. Blizzard has console and PC cross-play for Diablo 4 as a goal, but hasn’t officially announced the feature for the upcoming game.

There are some rumors that Vicarious Visions, which recently merged under Blizzard as a support studio, is working on a Diablo II remaster/remake, but if this statement holds true, then it also won’t be coming out this year.

Are you disappointed we won’t be getting either upcoming Blizzard game this year?

