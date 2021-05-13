The PS5 DualSense controller is finally getting some official color options from Sony. Two new DualSense controller colors will launch next month; Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. These are otherwise the same as the original white and black DualSense controller, just with new color schemes that should still match the overall themes of the PS5.

Midnight Black actually features two slightly different shades of black, and has light grey detailing for the buttons. Cosmic Red was inspired by “the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.” Both seem to retain the same black faceplate as the original DualSense controller, with the coloring options just changing the area that was once white.

Sony’s inspiration behind the color selection for this first new run of DualSense colors was based on themes of space and “galaxy.” They wanted a design that would pair well with the existing PS5 console and controllers, but also stand out in their own way. Both feature slight blue hues, something that’s also present in the original DualSense, to tie them all together and allow them to complement one another.

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process,” said designer Leo Cardoso. “We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

“Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black,” added designer Satoshi Aoyagi. “A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well.”

Preorder the New DualSense Controller Colors

The exact release date for the two new DualSense colors will vary by retailer, but they should be available sometime in June. You can preorder both colors right now from PlayStation Direct.

Midnight Black DualSense Controller Preorder – $69.99

Cosmic Red DualSense Controller Preorder – $74.99

Do you plan on picking up one of the new DualSense controller color options? What colors do you hope Sony adds to the lineup in the future?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]