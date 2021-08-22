PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has said that Sony is a “truly global” company with “uniquely different creators” and development capabilities in multiple countries.

Speaking to Game Informer, Hulst reiterated that PlayStation Studios’ diversity is its strength, and the reason why the company is able to release a variety of experiences.

“All studios have their own name; they all often have their own technology,” Hulst added. “They have their own style, which I nurture. I like that diversity.”

Despite being different, the studios work well together when they need to, and share ideas.

“We share a lot of ideas, sometimes we share technology with each other,” Hulst continued. “We try to make each other better and strive for making the best possible games and upping the quality at all times.”

To illustrate this, Hulst quoted the example of Team Asobi, who tinkered with the PlayStation 5’s DualSense for Astro’s Playroom, and with the 80 prototypes that it created, the team did a roadshow for other PlayStation studios.

“We’re a truly global organization, developing in Japan, Europe, and America,” Hulst concluded. “We are growing PlayStation Studios. We are investing in the amazing teams we have. We are signing up new developers. We continue to focus on quality. We continue to focus on experiences that in my mind are experiences that matter – that sometimes only could have been created by us.”

Sony’s first-party studios currently have 25 titles in development, over half of which are new IP. Two of the most anticipated titles, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War, were recently pushed due to production challenges stemming from the global pandemic.

[Source: Game Informer]