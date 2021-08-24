Bungie’s Destiny 2 is set to get its latest massive expansion next year, and Bungie is reveal it and more with a special stream today dedicated to unveiling the future of Destiny. Bungie developers have seemed really hyped about showing fans what’s next, which should include a full reveal of The Witch Queen, finally showing what’s coming in the Season of the Lost that launches today, and perhaps a few other surprises along the way.

The Witch Queen will put Savathun front and center as the impending threats present in the Light and Darkness saga continue. After The Witch Queen in 2022, we’re expected to get Lightfall in 2023, and another as yet unnamed expansion in 2024 to close out the current Light and Darkness story arc. We don’t know what Bungie has planned beyond that.

Watch Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Reveal

The stream kicks off at 9am PT/12pm ET. You can watch the stream via the embedded Twitch video below.

These yearly showcases are always a great time for Bungie to make major shifts in focus for the game and the community. The Witch Queen is expected to be at the level of the original game’s The Taken King, which is considered by many longtime Destiny fans to be one of the series’ peaks.

We also know that Bungie has been expanding and looking into bringing Destiny beyond just games. We may get a good idea for their future plans for the franchise there during this live stream as well.

The lead up to The Witch Queen reveal has been unfortunately plagued with leaks, both malicious and accidental. While normally we’d cover small leaks and other speculation—such as one Guardian correctly piecing together that Bungie was planning to introduce infinite Primary ammo into Destiny 2—these latest leaks took a lot out of the sails of this big reveal by presenting a data dump of information presented in a rather unfun and malicious fashion.

Still, hype for The Witch Queen and the future of Destiny couldn’t be higher right now, and this showcase should set the direction for at least the next year, if not longer.