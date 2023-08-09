Take-Two Defends Red Dead Redemption PS4 Price

Red Dead Redemption publisher Take-Two Interactive has said that the price of the game’s PS4 port is “commercially accurate.” The company came under fire for RDR’s price, considering it’s a last-gen port as opposed to a remaster or a remake.

Red Dead Redemption PS4 comes with a price tag of $50

Following the backlash surrounding RDR’s announcement for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, IGN quizzed Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick about the price, to which he said, “that’s just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it.” This statement understandably hasn’t gone down well, considering games like The Last of Us Part 1 received a significant current-gen makeover and were completely rebuilt from the ground up in order to justify a full-priced release.

That said, $50 isn’t considered a full-priced game by today’s standard of $70, and it does include Undead Nightmare. Take-Two’s EVP of Finance, Hannah Sage, pointed out as much to IGN. According to Sage, Undead Nightmare “was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it’s a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers.”

As for RDR’s choice of platforms, Zelnick gave a vague answer, passing the buck to developers.