PS5, PS4 System Update for August 2023 Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment rolled out a system software update each for PS5 and PS4 bright and early this morning. The PS5 update is separate from the beta.

Both firmware updates bring good ol’ system performance improvements. This brings PS4 to version 10.71 and PS5 to version 23.01-07.61.00. The PS5 update is a little over 1 GB in size.

Sony’s slowly been letting go of the PS4, with no upcoming first-party games planned for the decade-old system. Nevertheless, it’s end-of-lifecycle support seems a bit better than what the PS3 received, with ongoing updates. It was only in March 2023 that Sony rolled out PS4 firmware version 10.50, which improved compatibility with PS App, added a new setting for authorized apps, and added support for Unicode 15.0 emoji. Minor improvements, but much appreciated.

On the PS5 front, Sony is set to bring Dolby Atmos support to all users once the ongoing firmware beta is complete. Players are also getting new accessibility features, social features, and support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs. Fans have welcomed the changes as Sony promises continuous enhancements.

An end date for the PS5 beta has not been announced yet.