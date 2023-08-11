Mortal Kombat 1 Breakdown Explains Smoke, Ashrah, and Geras

NetherRealm Studios has been blazing through Mortal Kombat 1 character reveals. However, it hasn’t had nearly as many Kombat Kasts, its regular character breakdown streams, to talk more about them. The team has now held its second Kombat Kast, though, one that explains Geras, Ashrah, and the fan-favorite ninja Smoke.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast broke down a few of the fighters

Smoke is built around movement, mixups, and his karambit knife. He can get in a few different ways by either using his traditional teleport or a new smoke bomb that throws him directly into the opponent’s face. Smoke also has access to overheads and low combo starters, meaning he’s meant to keep his foe guessing. He can also go invisible, which makes those different attacks even more deadly. Smoke doesn’t have access to a traditional projectile, but players can fill that gap (or choose not too) with the Kameo system or use one of his many moves that can close the distance.

Ashrah was the second character of the stream, and the team took time to explain this new character that hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Ashrah uses a special sword that gives her attacks a good amount of range. She can tap into her dark side, which changes how some of her special moves work. Using dark attacks also stacks little orbs on the opponent and those make the light attacks do more damage. This means players are rewarded for strategically and creatively switching styles.

Geras, known for his debut in Mortal Kombat 11, was referred to as a thinking person’s grappler with moves built for newer players and experts. He’s got multiple types of air grabs that players can use to position the opponent, as well as a traditional grounded command grab. His time abilities are also multifaceted this time around where players can charge his “clock” by putting out an hourglass. It can be thrown out through a specific special move, but some attacks also charge the clock, too.

These charges can be spent in a few different ways. They can be used to absorb a projectile and freeze the opponent, just plain freeze the opponent, or used to rewind time, which is useful for regaining health. The latter two attacks were in Mortal Kombat 11 and behave similarly, as well.

The stream wrapped up with a competitive match between two members of the team, showing off high level gameplay of Smoke and Li Mei (with Sektor and Cyrax as Kameos).