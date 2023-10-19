Spider-Man 2 Fast Travel System Doesn’t Hide Loading, Insomniac Clarifies

Insomniac Games has clarified that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s fast travel system does not hide any loading times. There was some speculation about concealed loading due to a button prompt that appears when fast traveling.

Spider-Man 2’s fast traveling explained

When fast-traveling in Spider-Man 2, a hold-to-confirm prompt pops up. This led to debates over concealed loading screens, but Insomniac Games was quick to clarify why it added the button prompt.

Over on ResetEra, Insomniac’s technology chief Mike Fitzgerald said that the confirmation prompt is an important addition since it would be annoying for players to unintentionally end up in a different part of the map by accidentally pressing a button. Fitzgerald originally questioned the confirmation prompt himself but agreed to keep it in when this was explained to him.

“That’s a hold-to-confirm prompt, not hiding a load. If anyone wants to check, they can look at how late it’s possible to cancel it out when they’re playing,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Last month I brought up whether we should remove the hold-to-confirm, mostly to address that accusation we were seeing, but it was correctly pointed out to me that having a confirmation window was important for player usability, which at the end of the day is far more important than Internet cred points.”

Folks over at IGN timed Spider-Man 2’s fast travel times, noting that it takes as little as 1.33 seconds!

Spider-Man 2's fast travel could be as quick as 1.33 seconds. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/VYYPQjZHL5 — IGN (@IGN) October 17, 2023

Players can test this out themselves when the game releases tomorrow, October 20.