Alan Wake 2 Missing Preorder Items Can’t Be Fixed By Remedy

Remedy has acknowledged that some PS5 players are missing their Alan Wake 2 preorder items. However, the team can’t fix the issue on their end. The developer has instead offered a couple of potential solutions for the issue, one of which is to refer players to their local PlayStation Support instead.

How to get the Alan Wake 2 missing preorder bonuses

You should also try to use the "Restore Licences" option. Here's how to do that: https://t.co/aPD65eLDAe — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) November 3, 2023

The Alan Wake 2 pre-order bonuses that some PlayStation 5 players haven’t received are the Ornate Revolver skin for Alan, the Survival Resources Pack for Saga, and the Oh Deer Diner Sweater for Saga. The first thing Remedy suggests players try is to restore their licenses, which can be done by following these steps:

Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses Select Restore

If this doesn’t work, players need to contact their local PlayStation support via email or live chat. Those who have reached Tier 4 on the PlayStation Stars loyalty scheme should receive priority customer support when they connect to the live chat queue.

Unfortunately, this solution has left some fearing they won’t ever see their preorder bonuses. Many are unable to connect to live chat or get a reply to their email, and some players don’t even have a local PlayStation support. Using Twitter is no longer an option, and players who have been recruited as online support agents are unlikely to be able to help either. Those who have received a reply to their email are being met with confusion and lengthy delays.

The disappointing news comes hot on the heels of the latest Alan Wake 2 game update that did manage to fix more than 200 issues. Update 1.000.008 included fixes for progress blockers, map issues, and animation problems, as well as adding improvements to lighting and gameplay.