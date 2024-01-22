Spider-Man 2 Leak Reveals Several Scrapped Symbiote Bosses

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leak has revealed a number of Symbiote bosses that were cut from the final game. Images and reference to four bosses were found in the game’s PC dev build, which hackers leaked online following a large-scale ransomware attack on Insomniac Games.

Will Spider-Man 2’s cut bosses appear in the rumored Venom spin-off?

The leaked bosses are Riot, Lasher, Agony, and Phage. The images, shared by Twitter user Saulman11835779, seem to be early designs based on Life Foundation Symbiotes.

ANOTHER look at Agony and Phage in Spider-Man 2 (scrapped) https://t.co/Bd9Nc16FgA pic.twitter.com/5yi9Z1YA0H — Worm (@Saulman11835779) January 20, 2024

Interestingly, the leaker also discovered references to Venom appearing as early as Act 2 with a story arc based on separation anxiety. When they attempted to load this part of Spider-Man 2, they saw various Life Foundation Symbiotes in their canisters.

Not long ago, Venom voice actor Tony Todd revealed that he recorded quite a bit of dialogue for Spider-Man 2, only 10% of which was used in the final game. This has led fans to speculate that Insomniac Games either decided to shorten the game’s scope, or this cut content will eventually make its way to the rumored Venom spin-off game.

The Venom spin-off was leaked as part of the Insomniac hack in December, and will supposedly act as a bridge between Spider-Man 2 and 3.