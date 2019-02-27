Resident Evil 2 Crosses Another Milestone With 4 Million Worldwide Shipments

Resident Evil 2 hit store shelves back in January 2019, yet it’s already reached another impressive milestone. According to a press release from Capcom, the highly-acclaimed remake for Resident Evil 2 has shipped over four million units worldwide since launch. This is up from the three million copies shipped during the title’s first week on the market.

If this momentum remains steady, sales of the 2019 release could surpass those of the 1998 original, which went on to achieve 4.96 million in cumulative sales. Success of this nature has propelled Resident Evil into a franchise total of 90 million copies sold worldwide since its debut back in 1996.

The last few years have seen Resident Evil reclaim its crown in the survival horror genre. Curiously, it appears the critical and commercial success of Resident Evil 7, which recently crossed six million units sold, was only step one. With the Resident Evil 2 remake out the door, and of an exceptional quality, fans are hoping Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will eventually receive similar treatment. According to Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, such a project may be possible if demand proves high enough.

Additionally, players have more than just the Resident Evil 2 content on the disc to experience. Shortly after launch, Capcom released Ghost Survivors Mode, a free update which consists of three side stories. Whether or not more DLC of this kind is on the way remains to be seen. But at least fans of the series have more to look forward to in 2019, as remastered releases of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 soundtracks are slated to hit vinyl sometime this year.

[Source: Capcom via GamingBolt]