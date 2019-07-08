If you tuned in to a recent episode of Jeopardy, you probably heard a certain hero and a certain platform get name dropped in a question. Long-time host Alex Trebek shouted out Spider-Man during a question concerning PlayStation, earning the participant who answered correctly another $800 to her growing tally.

It was an interesting question and answer exchange, as Trebek referenced “level[ing] up on titles like Spider-Man on this platform,” while the PlayStation logo popped on screen. Most interesting, perhaps, is Trebek specifically identifying the Insomniac game. Arguably, there are more titles instantly identifiable with the PlayStation brand, such as God of War and Uncharted. Maybe Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best bet for audiences who don’t actively follow the industry, though, especially since sales numbers indicate its being more popular than other PlayStation brands.

For a look at the brief sequence in which Marvel’s Spider-Man and PlayStation garnered mention on Jeopardy, check out the video below, shared by Insomniac’s Community Director, James Stevenson.

This is not the only item of news that has Marvel’s Spider-Man back at the forefront of late. Thanks to the cinematic release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, new content has recently gone live in the game. The content, which all players can access for free, includes two additional suits, both inspired by the web-slinger’s current Marvel Cinematic Universe outing. One is a stealth costume, while the other seems to be another updated version of the hero’s MCU attire.

The game and film share yet another connection, as well. Spider-Man: Far From Home directly references the acclaimed PlayStation exclusive, which lead to the glee of many developers who worked on the title at Insomniac Games.

Players can try their hand at Marvel’s Spider-Man and all of its story DLC on the PlayStation 4 now.

[Source: James Stevenson on Twitter via GameRant]