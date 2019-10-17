Reportedly, Death Stranding will launch with a day one patch, version 1.02, which will weigh in at 356.4MB. If true, the small update will optimize network functionality and tackle “various performance improvements.” Since there’s still quite a bit of time between now and launch, perhaps these details should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, who’s to say Kojima Productions won’t add more changes in the interim?

Reddit user exstuhsey is said to have stumbled across this information “inside the patch itself.” In the thread, another Redditor asked for the patch notes; exstuhsey provided a link to PS4Database, featuring much of the previously outlined information.

Most interesting about Death Stranding’s supposed day one update is the file size. It is unusually small. Of late, day one patches have become rather large, often requiring gigabytes of extra space. The launch day update for The Outer Worlds, for instance, will take up a whopping 18GB on the PS4 alone.

In the last several weeks, Kojima has shown off plenty of Death Stranding footage. Two massive gameplay demos were taken to Tokyo Game Show 2019. One focused primarily on the open-world, wherein instances of the online functionality were on display. A subsequent gameplay demo was all about the safe house players will call home throughout the Death Stranding experience.

Death Stranding will land on the PlayStation 4 in a few weeks on November 8th. Those who want to go in spoiler-free should be careful on social media. The title’s review embargo doesn’t lift until November 1st, but spoilers are already surfacing in various online spaces.

