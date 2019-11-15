Those super expensive $80K solid gold and platinum Rathian and Rathalos statues make a little bit of sense, considering the return of two popular Monster Hunter World quests. Silver Rathalos and the Gold Rathian are coming back to Monster Hunter World, both of which will reward you with some of the game’s best gear. As they say, if you can’t buy them, beat them to a pulp and use their parts for cool weapons and armor. But you’ll need to bring your most skilled hunters with you to take down these foes and emerge victorious since they are no pushovers. And you’ll need to be at least Master Rank 70 to even face them.

Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian are back on the #Iceborne Event Quest board! Head over to the Elder’s Recess and take them down to craft some powerful gear. A Glance of Silver

The Moon is a Harsh Queen pic.twitter.com/VcEB9kGsIe — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) November 15, 2019

The returning quests are A Glance of Silver, which puts you up against the deadly Silver Rathalos, and The Moon Is a Harsh Queen, in which you’ll need to take down the Gold Rathian. Capcom also has more Event Quests on the way, like the Moonlit Howl, tasking you with defeating a Zinogre, starting on November 21, 2019.

The Monster Hunter: World content doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. After all, the Iceborne DLC alone has sold almost 3 million units, with the base game reaching over 14 million sales. This makes it Capcom’s best-selling game to date, ahead of games in the Resident Evil and Street Fighter series.

Aside from ongoing support for the current game, it’s tough to say what the future holds for the Monster Hunter franchise, but with the success of World, we likely haven’t seen the last of the series. Capcom hasn’t publicly announced a followup to World, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new iteration in time for the PS5.

Do you have what it takes to defeat the Silver Rathalos and the Gold Rathian?