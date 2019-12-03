Game Informer has revealed a stunning PlayStation-centric cover for its January 2020 issue, Issue #321. In addition to celebrating the brand’s 25th anniversary with cover art, the publication’s upcoming edition will run a 24-page spread all about PlayStation. Most notably, this extensive blowout will chronicle PlayStation’s history. Furthermore, it is set to feature exclusive interviews with more than a dozen men and women, all integral to the Sony brand’s myriad peaks and valleys.

Artist Sam Spratt teamed with Game Informer again for this issue’s remarkable cover art. The PlayStation logo’s prominent color scheme of old–Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow–serves as the cover’s only means of color. Meanwhile, new and old PlayStation icons share centerstage. Even Knack gets some love! Check out Spratt’s artwork in the image below:

Game Informer Issue #321 will feature interviews with Mark Cerny, Shuhei Yoshida, former SIE President Andrew House, Insomniac’s Ted Price, SCE’s former CEO Ken Kutaragi, and several others. Thankfully, the publication isn’t making fans wait to read the cover story in full. Because today is PlayStation’s 25th anniversary, the article will go live at 1:00pm CST.

The PlayStation celebration may serve as #321’s main attraction, but Game Informer has other stories on the cards that gamers may want to check out. For one, the January issue will feature an interview with Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner of Netflix’s The Witcher series. The magazine’s upcoming edition will also host an extensive preview of the Marvel’s Avengers title from Crystal Dynamics.

Today, Sony additionally revealed a noteworthy milestone that also warrants celebration. According to the Guinness World Records, PlayStation now counts as the best-selling home console brand. Consoles sales across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 total more than 450 million.

[Source: Game Informer]