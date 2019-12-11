In finally lifting the veil on the remake for Resident Evil 3, Capcom shared an interesting detail about the Resident Evil 2 remake’s success, thus far. As of December 4th, this year’s Resident Evil 2 release has surpassed five million copies sold worldwide. This especially warrants applause considering the remake has officially toppled sales of the original 1998 release, whose lifetime sales sit at approximately 4.96 million.

2019’s Resident Evil 2 experience was bound to reach incredible heights. Since its January release, the sales numbers have been nothing short of impressive. In fact, by September 30th, the remake’s sales ballooned to 4.7 million. In just three months’ time, then, momentum remains at a pretty steady pace, courtesy of around 300,000 copies being moved between late September and early December.

It should be interesting to see how Resident Evil 3’s remake performs compared to its 1999 predecessor, which, according to Capcom, sits at 3.5 million copies sold since launch. The continued success of Resident Evil 2’s return suggests the publisher may very well have another massive hit on its hands.

After nearly a full year of teasing, speculation, and leaks, Capcom unveiled the Resident Evil 3 remake. As had long been rumored, the highly-anticipated announcement arrived during Sony’s most recent State of Play. With this official reveal also came an April 2020 release date. In addition, the publisher announced that Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game formerly known as Project Resistance, will be packaged with the remake.

Resident Evil 3 is slated to hit stores shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on April 3rd.

[Source: Capcom]