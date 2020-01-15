Update: Looks like the Mortal Kombat Twitter account is confirming that it’s coming tomorrow.

Original: DC’s Joker will be making his way to Mortal Kombat 11 at the end of the month and series co-creator Ed Boon says we won’t have to wait long to see the Clown Prince of Crime in action.

As noted via a tweet from Boon, a Joker gameplay trailer will be “koming soon,” though no specific date was given. The character will be available to download as part of the game’s Kombat Pack on January 28, 2020. He’ll be joining Shang Tsung, Night Wolf, Terminator T-800, and Sindel, with Spawn scheduled to arrive later on March 17th.

When Joker was first revealed to be a DLC character in August of 2019, fans were vocal about their discontent with his appearance. Feedback was strong enough that developer NetherRealm Studios made some significant adjustments to the character. Initially, the developer’s rendition of Joker looked much younger and less grizzled than the version we’re used to seeing.

Here’s what he originally looked like:

And here’s his updated appearance:

His updated appearance seems to have a longer nose, more wrinkles and messy makeup, and his eyes look a little bit more nefarious and calculating.

This change following fan backlash is not unlike the situation that occurred with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, in which Sonic also received a redesign following major criticism.

Mortal Kombat 11 has gotten many major updates since its launch in April of 2019. It received crossplay (Krossplay) functionality, allowing users on PS4 and Xbox One to play with one another (sorry Nintendo Switch players). It’s also gotten a consistent stream of content and live events, like the recent Winter Wonderland event which sent players through a gauntlet of deadly festivities via its Towers. And with the consistent drop of new fighters thanks to its Kombat Pack, Mortal Kombat 11 has plenty to keep players busy.

Mortal Kombat 11 was also one of 2019’s best-selling games, taking the top spot during its launch month in the United States. It performed well critically too, with many reviewers praising its visuals and story mode. We enjoyed it here at PSLS, as well.

Are you excited to get your hands on Joker later this month?

[Source: Twitter]