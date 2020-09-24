NieR: Automata has reached another sales milestone and may soon hit one more. The action-RPG from PlatinumGames has moved over 4.85 million units worldwide in physical shipments and digital sales. This is up considerably from the last sales update in March, which had NieR: Automata sitting at 4.5 million copies sold.

Square Enix’s latest sales update went live during today’s TGS 2020 NieR stream (via Nibellion on Twitter).

Obviously, five million units sold marks the next major sales milestone for NieR: Automata. During the stream, developers hinted that such an achievement may culminate in something special. “I’m sure we’ll do something when we reach five million units,” said series Producer Yosuke Saito.

The next milestone may very well be reached in the near future, too. From now until October 8th, the PlayStation Store is running a TGS 2020 sale for NieR: Automata. Players who have yet to give the title a try can grab a digital copy of the Game of the YoRHa Edition for just $19.99. This version of NieR: Automata packs in all of the DLC, including skins, a PS4 Dynamic Theme, as well as a set of PS4 Avatars.

Fans of the long-running franchise have even more to look forward to come next spring. In April 2021, Square Enix will release NieR Replicant for the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. The game first hits Japan on April 22nd. A launch in North America and Europe will follow on April 23rd. Preorders the remaster and the White Snow Edition are already live in Japan and North America.

[Source: Square Enix via Nibellion on Twitter]