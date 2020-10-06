In its first fiscal year on the market, which lasted from launch in November 2013 to the end of March 2014, PlayStation 4 moved approximately seven million units worldwide. It still stands as quite the impressive feat. Interestingly, Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to outsell its predecessor during the same fiscal period.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan noted as much in an interview with Korean publication N Sports. In speaking about a second wave of PS5 preorders in Korea–that go live on October 7th–Ryan told N Sports Sony fully expects PS5 to outperform the pace of PS4 sales in the first fiscal year, which ends at the end of March 2021.

Technically, this does not sound beyond the realm of possibility. Back in July, reports suggested Sony planned to double its production to meet demand, bringing the total number of PS5s produced by March 2021 to 10 million.

However, in September, yet another report claimed the company had no choice but to cut its initial PS5 production plans by four million units due to manufacturing woes with the custom chipset. The hardware manufacturer has since denied these claims. Since Sony doesn’t share specifics with regards to manufacturing details, there still exists no official word on how many of the next-gen consoles will hit the market throughout the next several months.

PS5 hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa are to receive the next-gen console on November 19th.

[Source: N Sports via VG247]