Apart from some hints here and there about what the team hopes to do in the future, Kojima Productions has remained largely silent with regards to its post-Death Stranding plans. Now, however, the company has confirmed it’s hard at work on another project. There exists no word at the time of writing as to what exactly the next venture may entail. In addition to this announcement, though, the studio noted that hiring is underway for the “best-in-class talent” to help bring the new vision to life.

Kojima Productions shared all of the above in the following Twitter post earlier today,

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

As you can see, the tweet doesn’t feature even the slightest hint as to what the Kojima-led studio may have up its sleeve. Rumors suggest a Metal Gear Solid remake could be next in line. Other rumors, which have been debunked by Konami, hint at a Silent Hill revival.

Given known information, it stands to reason that Kojima and Co. could begin work on a horror game. Besides the man himself making it known on multiple occasions that horror is something he’d like to revisit, horror mangaka, or manga artist, Junji Ito teased not too long ago that he was in talks to collaborate with Kojima on such a game. Whether or not those talks culminated in anything potentially fruitful remains to be seen.

Kojima Productions’ first and only game, Death Stranding, is available to purchase now for PS4 and PC.

[Source: Kojima Productions on Twitter]