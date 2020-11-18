The last update about sales numbers for Marvel’s Spider-Man came in August 2019. As of that July, the titled had moved a whopping 13.2 million units globally. Since then, the numbers have steadily climbed and by no small margin. Insomniac Games’ first Spider-Man outing now sits at more than 20 million copies sold worldwide.

This sales update comes courtesy of David Bull, Global Marketing Leader at PlayStation. Bull’s LinkedIn profile notes the following: “Broke sales records with a recognized marketing campaign for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sold 3.3 [million] units sold in the first three days, and over 20 million units globally.” Twitter user Timur222 spotted mention of the impressive sales milestone, then shared their findings in the following post:

Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 20 million units globally.

The last reported figure was 13.2 million units sold by August 2019.https://t.co/UsMSqNaoR2 pic.twitter.com/lrfGwEiK62 — Timur222 (@bogorad222) November 18, 2020

Such a milestone puts Marvel’s Spider-Man neck and neck with some of PlayStation’s other best-sellers. For context, as of October 2019, The Last of Us (2013) sold 20 million units on PS3 and PS4. At the time, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was trailing close behind at 16 million units sold on PS4. Given the recent release of The Last of Us Part II, it stands to reason sales of the original have since climbed further. Since Sony has yet to update the sales-related details itself, exact figures remain under wraps for the time being.

Insomniac’s latest journey through the world of Spider-Man just hit stores shelves. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now digitally and at retail on the PS4 and PS5. Sony expects to release the studio’s next title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, in early 2021.

[Source: David Bull on LinkedIn via Timur222 on Twitter]