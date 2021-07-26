Death Stranding had sold 5 million copies on PlayStation 4 and PC by the end of March 2021. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Kojima Productions head of publishing Jay Boor said “from a sales perspective, it has performed quite well,” especially as the title is the first to be developed by the studio and is a completely new and quite unusual IP.

Now that the game has sold more than 5 million copies, the studio is confident Death Stranding Director’s Cut will also do “quite well.” The PlayStation 5 exclusive version of the game comes with plenty of new features that will be “carefully woven into the core game experience and will be made available through discovery as you play.” These will include new weapons, equipment and vehicles, as well as UI enhancements and online features like Friend Play and leaderboards. The storylines have been expanded to include new missions and areas to explore, such as a new Firing Range. There will also be new game modes, including a new Fragile Circuit racing mode and a Very Hard mode.

Content that is currently exclusive to the PC version of the game will be added into the PS5 version too, such as the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content. These include themed missions, vehicles, equipment, holograms, cosmetic items, and even new abilities. Of course, there will also be the usual PS5 console features like haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance from the DualSense controller, 3D Audio, quicker load times thanks to the console’s SSD, Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and 60FPS, and Fidelity Mode with native 4K.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is coming exclusively to PS5 on September 24 and will come in standard and Digital Deluxe Edition variants. Those who already own the game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition for $10 and then transfer their save files. All of the new content will be available to everyone even if you have already completed the game; those who have done so will be able to jump straight to the areas where they can find the new content.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]