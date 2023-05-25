Who Is in the Spider-Man 2 PS5 Voice Actors Cast?

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 voice actors cast contains many new voices, as well as returning ones. While the entire cast hasn’t been revealed yet, we can tell you who the principal cast is in Spider-Man 2 PS5.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 voice cast list

Below you can find a list of all the voice actors we know of in Spider-Man 2 PS5. While we don’t know every voice actor, we can tell you who voices the major heroes and villains in the game.

Spider-Man 2 voice actors

Peter Parker – Yuri Lowenthal

Miles Morales – Nadji Jeter

Venom – Tony Todd

Kraven the Hunter – Jim Pirri

Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter make their return to voice their respective Spider-Man characters, but the rest of the cast is brand new to the series. We expect to see more characters and their respective voice actors revealed in the run-up to release, and we’ll have a full list when Spider-Man 2 is released.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 is scheduled to release sometime this fall, but a release date remains unknown. There’s a lot to get excited about, so here’s what we know about where to pre-order Spider-Man 2. Unfortunately, PS4 owners who haven’t upgraded to the latest console are in for a disappointment.