Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Theme Song Revealed, Listen Now

Ahead of the game’s release on October 20, 2023, the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theme is out for all to listen to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theme is all about coming together

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 theme, titled “Greater Together,” was officially debuted over the weekend at The Game Awards 10-Year Concert in Los Angeles, a one-night event that featured live music from some of the biggest video games of the last decade.

Alongside some classics from titles like God of War, The Last of Us, and more, the very first performance of the Spider-Man 2 theme was played, with the song later uploaded to Spotify.

You can listen to the theme for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

Musically, the song acts as a coming together of sorts for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The song begins with Peter Parker’s theme from the first game, before Miles Morales’ theme from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales slowly takes over. Then, the two songs merge, coming together for one big track.

So far, not a ton is known about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but we do know that the game will feature some “brutal” combat, as well as a significantly larger map than the first game. The game will also not have any co-op in it despite some rumors pointing to the contrary.