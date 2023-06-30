Dying Light 2, The Walking Dead Crossover Items Leak Online

Techland has teased that Dying Light 2 is crossing over with The Walking Dead. And now it seems that at least some of that crossover has made its way online.

The Dying Light 2, The Walking Dead crossover includes some weapons and cosmetics

Techland posted yet another tweet about the collaboration, but declined to show more, only noting that details would be coming in the future. However, an image showing a crossover bundle, which will likely be sold at a premium, leaked out on the game’s Discord channel anyway. It revealed that a Rick Grimes outfit, Michonne’s katana, Negan’s knife, Negan’s bat Lucille, and a Walking Dead-themed paraglider are coming to the open-world zombie game in the future. The Rick Grimes outfit shows up on the Techland website (which is where users claim the other images came from), but the other parts are currently hidden.

Another post on the game’s subreddit revealed that there will also be a Walking Dead-themed memento for the player’s weapon, a sheriff’s hat, and comic book covers. It’s unclear how all of this gear will be earned, but it will likely be a combination of premium DLC and in-game events. It’s also unconfirmed when these items (or related events) will be available.

These all leaked alongside a Payday crossover, which has not been announced.

Techland also brought up the Walking Dead crossover in its stream celebrating the Good Night, Good Luck update, which alters the nighttime gameplay and parkour mechanics. Lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk said there were crossovers coming during the game’s ongoing Summer of Horrors event and called out the hints pointing to the Walking Dead crossover in the team’s Summer Game Fest spot. He even stated Michonne’s katana and Negan’s bat were going to be in the game, but refused to say more.