Sony Financial Report Hints at First-Party Delays

Sony has a few big games planned for 2023 like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2. But, according to a recent financial report, it sounds like there were a few more that were planned for 2023 (or early 2024), but have been delayed.

As spotted by Kotaku’s Ethan Gach, Sony’s latest financial report has a section dedicated to the forecast for the rest of the fiscal year (which ends on March 31, 2024). While decreased spending and increased sales of DLC and third-party games were listed as positives, the final bullet point lists “impact of changes in the launch dates of a portion of first-party titles” as a negative.

The report doesn’t get into specifics, meaning it could be any number of unannounced titles. It also specifies that there’s more than one with its use of “launch dates” and “titles.” There are a few possible culprits, too, like the rumored The Last of Us Part II PS5 upgrade, Horizon Zero Dawn remake, or Firesprite’s Twisted Metal, which, given the success of The Last of Us, Sony might have wanted to position somewhat around the Peacock show.

It’s possible that Stellar Blade might be included in this group. Sony Interactive Entertainment is publishing the title, but it is being developed by Shift Up, a third-party studio. Stellar Blade was announced for 2023, but hasn’t gotten a new trailer since September 2022.

It seems likely that at least one of the titles is The Last of Us’ multiplayer game, which notably missed the last PlayStation Showcase and was reportedly recently downsized after a disappointing assessment from Bungie. Naughty Dog said it needed more time, after all.

However, it’s very unlikely that this is in regards to Spider-Man 2, which has a solid release date and hasn’t been officially delayed. Helldivers 2 doesn’t currently have a confirmed release date, but was rumored to be releasing in October and has already been rated by the ESRB.