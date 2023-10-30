Spider-Man 2 Devs Came Up With Venomized Sandman Concept But Ditched It

Insomniac Games has revealed that it came up with the concept of a Venomized Sandman for Spider-Man 2 PS5 but ditched the idea. Senior creative director Bryan Intihar also explained why the team didn’t expand the character following the initial battle.

Why Spider-Man 2 PS5 ditched the idea of a Venomized Sandman

Speaker to IGN, Intihar said that Insomniac Games didn’t want to unnecessarily expand the game’s scope and end up compromising on its quality — something the team has previously said when talking about Spider-Man 2’s length. He added that the Sandman battle was difficult enough to make.

“I will tell you… I haven’t told anybody this: we did have a Venomized Sandman concept,” Intihar told IGN, adding that he’s likely to get in trouble for revealing this information. “It was hard enough to make Sandman. Nothing like, ‘you can’t do this because of this extra Y or Z.’ I think it comes down to more of like, can we do it with the time we have and at the quality we want to hit?”

Intihar said that an image of Insomniac’s Venomized Sandman concept exists and “maybe one day” the team can do something with its “super cool idea.” “I’m probably getting in trouble for saying it, but whatever. It’s a really cool image,” he added, reiterating that the idea couldn’t have been implemented without making compromises.