Marvel’s Spider-man’s Spider-Cop Is Officially Canon

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, while conversing with Yuri Watanabi, Spider-Man deepens his voice and reveals his new alter-ego, Spider-Cop. It’s an awesome joke that both Spidey and Yuri circle back to throughout the game’s narrative. Now, Spider-Cop is Marvel canon. More importantly, the alter-ego’s appearance in Spider-Geddon seemingly hints at his official suit.

Spider-Geddon is a limited series that features multiple versions of the webslinger, such as Scarlet-Spider, Spider-Punk, Insomniac’s Spider-Man, and several more. Apparently, Spider-Cop exists in this universe too, as the character’s headshot appears in Issue #4. No one looks more surprised than Insomniac’s Spider-Man.

On Twitter, Ben Arfmann, a writer at Insomniac, expressed his glee at Spider-Cop’s becoming canon. His tweet featured an image from the panel where Spider-Cop made his debut:

We’re canon now, baby! Much love and thanks to the Great and Powerful @Christosgage pic.twitter.com/xwDrNnoSm6 — Ben Arfmann (@BenArfmann) November 21, 2018

The Miles Morales version of Spider-Man points out Spider-Cop in the panel, referring to him as a “grizzled veteran of the force.” He’s pictured in the top-right corner of a screen. In the image, Spider-Cop dons what appears to be a police-issued uniform, with Aviator shades to match. Spider-Cop also has a mustache, making him look all the more grizzled. What’s most intriguing, however, is that he wears the uniform over his Spider-Man costume. Surely, he strikes fear in the hearts of criminals all over New York.

Now we are left to wonder what this means for Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4. Will Insomniac add the Spider-Cop costume as another DLC skin? Let’s hope so.

Several DLC skins have already been added to the game, thanks to story DLC packs. Both The Heist and Turf Wars are available now. The third and final pack, Silver Lining, will launch sometime in December 2018.

[Source: Ben Arfmann on Twitter]