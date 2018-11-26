Darksiders III – Everything You Need to Know

They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but what about a woman on the warpath? Meet Fury, the third and seemingly most powerful deity of THQ’s Four Horsemen. She’s ready to confront the Seven Deadly Sins and all of their wicked ways in Darksiders III, Gunfire’s long-anticipated continuation of the cult hack-and-slash series from Vigil Games.

It’s survived a high profile bankruptcy and years of false starts, but now, the third Darksiders title is teetering on the verge of release. It’s shaping up to be an intoxicating spin on the hack-and-slash formula. And so, in anticipation of release, we’ve scoured the four corners of the Internet (and the PSLS archives!) to present to you everything you could possibly need to know about Darksiders III prior to launch day.

Shall we?

Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic will summon Darksiders III up from the fiery depths of hell and onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Tuesday, November 27. Will you be taking the plunge?

