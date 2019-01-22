Deep Silver Isn’t Worried About Metro Exodus’ Crowded Launch Date

Late in 2018, Deep Silver and 4A Games delayed Metro Exodus out of its crowded February 22, 2019 launch. It was a calculated move, meant to avoid heavy hitters like BioWare’s Anthem. However, Metro Exodus‘ new February 15th date is arguably more packed, thanks to Crackdown 3, Far Cry: New Dawn, and Jump Force. Yet, apparently, these simultaneous releases don’t concern Deep Silver. In fact, the publisher’s confident the latest Metro will perform well.

Huw Beynon, Deep Silver’s Head of Global Brand Management, told GamesIndustry.biz that “we’re confident Metro has an audience that’s been looking forward to this for a long time.” Furthermore, the audience itching to play a new Metro and the audience clamoring for more Far Cry aren’t necessarily the same, argued Beynon. Far Cry: New Dawn may be worthy of consideration as a Metro Exodus competitor, due to the post-apocalyptic setting. Yet, Beynon considers this comparison “shallow.”

Beynon expounded by noting the following,

I think people will recognize that Metro’s going to offer them that rich, believable world with deep storytelling. We have the benefit of working with Dmitry Glukhovsky and all the literary pedigree he brings to it. We’re a very different style of game to anything that’s coming out once you look beneath the surface.

Therefore, Metro’s story-driven nature gives it an advantage over other titles launching on February 15th. To Beynon, Metro Exodus most notably speaks to audiences that enjoyed Horizon: Zero Dawn or The Witcher 3. Earlier in the interview, he said,

What we’re offering with this game is a really content-packed, story-driven experience. For me, the natural audience for this game are people who have enjoyed things like Horizon: Zero Dawn, or something like a Witcher — grown-up, mature, serious single-player, story-driven experience. There’s been a real renaissance of those recently.

While Beynon couldn’t disclose sales expectations for Metro Exodus, he did say he would be “extremely surprised if it didn’t perform better than the previous ones.” We’ll see how the game fares on the market in a few short weeks.

Metro Exodus, alongside several other highly-anticipated titles, will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]