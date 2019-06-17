Techland made good on its promise to show off more of Dying Light 2 at E3 2019. Based on previews, the showing went well. Now fans just need to wait for the game itself. But what of Techland’s post-launch plans? According to the developer, there will be no shortage of support for the sequel for years to come, including after the release of next-gen hardware.

Producer Kornel Jaskula expressed as much during an interview with DualShockers. When pressed about the potential issue, Jaskula told the publication, “we, right now, can confirm that we are going to support it for years.” This is all well and good, but what happens once the next-generation of consoles roll out? Will post-launch content cease in favor of the studio’s creating content for the new technology? Apparently not.

Jaskula had this to say when addressing what the next-generation of hardware means for the future of Dying Light 2:

There are many consoles out there with the current generation so we believe that they are not going to be scraped just after the release of the new generation of consoles. There’s going to be many console out there that will still need support. Players will still use the current generation consoles so the market is going to be as big as it is right now. There’s not going to be fewer players.

While Techland seems open to confirm that post-launch DLC will indeed be a part of the Dying Light 2 experience, the studio has yet to specify the type of content fans should anticipate. If the studio’s plans at all mirror DLC for the original title, new story content may be part of what Techland offers for Dying Light 2.

At present, Dying Light 2 lacks a specific release date. However, the sequel is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One sometime in early 2020.

