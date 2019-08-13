The second character for Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack, Nightwolf, launched today for Kombat Pack Pass holders. Those who downloaded the character were rewarded with a little something extra. In addition to Nightwolf’s Mortal Kombat return, the new Kombat Pack release featured a classic Mortal Kombat 3 skin for Sonya Blade.

Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter account shared the news recently, with a post that also featured an image of Sonya’s classic attire as it appears in Mortal Kombat 11. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

From ‘95 with love! Sonya’s MK3 Skin is available tomorrow for Kombat Pack owners. #MK11 https://t.co/cf3EngbLmz pic.twitter.com/1EdVUHKMwC — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 12, 2019

At the time of writing, some fans have reported having issues downloading the Nightwolf DLC on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. NetherRealm Studios is aware of the trouble, and is working to find a fix. The studio made note of this in the following tweet, not too long after the DLC’s launch on the two platforms:

Xbox and PlayStation players – we’re aware that Nightwolf is currently unavailable and are investigating the issue. Thank you for your patience! — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) August 13, 2019

With both Shang Tsung and Nightwolf now live, fans await additional news on the remaining four characters featured in the Kombat Pack. Thus far, only Sindel and Spawn are confirmed, with two guest fighter expected to fill out the roster. Speculation suggests Joker and The Evil Dead’s Ash will serve as the other two guests characters. More details on this front are slated to surface very soon with the release of a new Kombat Pack trailer on August 21st.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The Nightwolf DLC and new character skin pack will be available to purchase for everyone else next week on August 20th.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]