Following the announcement of Resident Evil 3 remake, Capcom implemented a few ties to it in Resident Evil 2. Most notably, a new trophy has been added titled “Chasing Jill.” This trophy requires you to find the note left by Jill Valentine, as part of the new Another Survivor add-on. Jill Valentine is the main character of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, but how exactly do you find this letter? Well, this guide will give you all the info you’ll need to earn the new Chasing Jill trophy in Resident Evil 2.

First, you’ll need to play through Leon’s A campaign up to the part in which you meet with Ada. Once you get the key card to open the garage door that leads to the path outside, you’ll come to the Gun Shop Kendo. Wait for Ada to pick the lock and when you run inside, you’ll find Jill’s note on a counter, towards the middle of the store.

The letter reads:

Kendo, It seems like you’ve got your reasons for staying put, so I’ll trust you to take care of yourself. Still, if things get worse and your “other arrangements” don’t work out, you know where to find me. I’ll do everything I can. Jill Valentine

This can be done on any difficulty, so no need to play on Hardcore. In fact, if you’ve earned any of the unlimited ammo weapons like the Rocket Launcher or SMG, you can use those to get to this point quickly. Just make sure you’ve updated the game before searching for the letter, because there have been reports online of players not seeing the letter where it’s supposed to be.

If you aren’t sure how to get there, you can use the video below:

Once you grab the letter, you’ll get a lovely bronze trophy, and 100% completion for the Another Survivor add-on. Not bad for something you don’t have to put too much effort into. And don’t forget, Resident Evil 2 is on sale for $19.79 (as of December 13, 2019) right now as part of the PS Store’s The Game Awards Sale.

Resident Evil 3 will release for PS4 on April 3, 2020. You can preorder it from Amazon.

