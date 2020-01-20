If you’ve turned delay season into a drinking game, then take another shot. Dying Light 2 joins the list of games that won’t release on their previously announced dates or windows. Originally scheduled for a spring 2020 release, the Dying Light 2 delay pushes the game to an unspecified date in the future. It’s unknown if it will still even release this calendar year.

Techland announced the delay on the Dying Light Twitter account.

Hey Survivors!

Here’s the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

It reads:

To our dedicated Community: It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised. We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans. Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding. Techland

-Pawet Marchewka, CEO

Techland only says that it “needs more development time” and promises to share details on the development delay when they have more information. Dying Light 2 hasn’t ever received a set release date but was tentatively scheduled for the spring 2020 window, which could have been anytime before June 20, when summer officially starts. (Yes, that means that E3 is technically at the tail end of spring. Weird, I know.)

Dying Light 2 is an ambitious sequel to the popular original, building on the systems and concepts that made “first-person parkour zombie game” so addicting to so many people. We’ve previewed it at E3 a few times, seeing firsthand the complex new world mechanics that are driving the game.

Techland has already promised a cross-generation release for the game—as well as up to four years of support—so the delay could put it more in line with next-generation consoles that are coming holiday 2020. The director also made comments that game worlds need to get better with improved next-gen technology, not bigger, this despite Dying Light 2’s game world reportedly being four times bigger than the original.