IO Interactive will add VR support to all three entries in Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy. This includes the forthcoming Hitman 3, which is scheduled to launch on current-gen, next-gen, and PC in January 2021. Specifically, “every location from the World of Assassination trilogy can be played in VR, when you play them in Hitman 3.” It was previously revealed that Hitman 3 would support the previous two games via “location imports” that “put the entire trilogy in one place.”

This news comes courtesy of a brief trailer shown off during Sony’s latest State of Play episode. The footage most notably unveiled IO Interactive’s plans for VR support. It also confirmed that VR functionality for all three titles will go live when Hitman 3 arrives in January. Evidently, such support will function on the PlayStation VR, but it remains to be seen what other VR devices will receive the ability to play as Agent 47 from a new perspective.

Watch 47 work in the trailer below:

IO Interactive announced Hitman 3 in June during Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” digital event for the PlayStation 5. Not much else has been seen of the title since then. However, the studio has teased that PS5’s “blitz-fast” loading speeds make the console the perfect place to play Agent 47’s newest adventures.

In other news, IO Interactive will publish Hitman 3 on its own. The franchise’s first reboot entry, which released episodically in 2016, was published by Square Enix. Following IO’s departure from the Square Enix family, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment took on the reigns as publisher of 2018’s Hitman 2.

Hitman 3 will launch digitally and at retail for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on an unspecified date in January 2021. The team at IO is working to ensure that players who already own Hitman and Hitman 2 will be able to re-experience those missions in Hitman 3.

[Source: PS Blog]