Just Cause 4 – Everything You Need to Know

It seems Rico Rodriguez has met his match, and that’s not a phrase to be taken lightly. Avalanche’s leading man has toppled empires and defied the laws of physics on more than one occasion, but in Just Cause 4, he’ll be coming up against none other than Gabriela Morales, head of the Black Hand mercenary group and a certified badass.

She’s a character who looks set to rock Rico Rodriguez down to his very core, all the while exposing dark secrets about Rico’s father and his own ties to the Black Hand. Suffice it to say, Just Cause 4 is shaping up to be the most intimate and personal installment thus far, all the while retaining the gung-ho mayhem that fans know and love.

in anticipation of Tuesday's big launch



Just Cause 4 brings the thunder onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on December 4th. Will you be taking the plunge?

